Presidente da Ucrânia agradece voto do Brasil em Conselho da ONU

Nesta sexta-feira (25/2), após o término da sessão do Conselho de Segurança da ONU, o presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr Zelensky, usou seu twitter para agradecer os países que votaram a favor da resolução de condenação dos ataques russos à Ucrânia, dentre eles o Brasil.

Grateful to all members of the UN Security Council 🇦🇱 🇧🇷 🇫🇷 🇬🇦 🇬🇭 🇮🇪 🇰🇪 🇲🇽 🇳🇴 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 who voted to stop 🇷🇺 treacherous attack on 🇺🇦 & 🇺🇳 Charter. The veto of 🇷🇺 is a bloodstain on its plaque in the Security Council, the map of Europe & 🌎. Anti-war coalition must act immediately!

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022