Presidente da Ucrânia agradece voto do Brasil em Conselho da ONU


Nesta sexta-feira (25/2), após o término da sessão do Conselho de Segurança da ONU, o presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr Zelensky, usou seu twitter para agradecer os países que votaram a favor da resolução de condenação dos ataques russos à Ucrânia, dentre eles o Brasil.

 


